Angola: IFAD to Grant Usd 28mln to Assist Family Farming in Angola

Luanda — The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) intends to grant 28 million US dollars to Angola, with the aim of refinancing and filling the shortcomings found in the Family Farming Resilience Reinforcement Project (SEREP).

This was announced Wednesday in Luanda by the associate vice-president of the IFAD Program Management Division, Donal Brown, during an audience granted by the secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, João da Cunha.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the head of the delegation of this international institution, who is in Angola for a two -day working visit from March 28-30, said the amount to be made available is expected to benefit at least 3 million families, an investment that intends to make the SEREP project one of the largest in Africa.

Cited in a note from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MINAGRIF), Donal Brown expressed satisfaction with the progress and results obtained in projects already implemented in the country, despite some constraints.

The secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, João da Cunha, on his turn, made a general approach to the existing relationship between the Ministry and IFAD, presenting the growth indicators, with emphasis on the growth of the agricultural sector that grew in the order of 5 .6 percent in 2022.

Cunha added that the growth estimate for this year is 4.6 percent, having singled out the domestic cultivation of basic basket products as one of the main catalysts for this goal.

The secretary of State explained that the focus of the project is to help in the fight against hunger and poverty and the development of rural population.

The international delegation, which is in Angola to see the execution of some projects in the sector being implemented in the country, also integrates the associate vice-president and director of the Risk Management Department, Alberto Cogliati, and the director of this international institution, Custodio Mucavele.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development is one of the agencies of the United Nations based in Rome, and, for this reason, the Angolan ambassador to Italy, Fátima Jardim, attended the bilateral meeting.