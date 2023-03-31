Africa CDC At the World Vaccine Congress

30 March 2023
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will be exhibiting at the 2023 World Vaccine Congress- from 3-6 April 2023 at Walter E Convention Center, Washington DC. The theme of the congress is Research and Development + Strategic Partnering for the Global Vaccine Industry. The exhibition booth will showcase Africa CDC's initiatives contributing to the vaccine value chain, including the Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) and Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative.

In 2021, the African Union and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) established Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM). As part of the bold goal in its continental strategy, In March 2022, PAVM desired to develop, produce, and supply over 60% of the continent's total vaccine doses by 2040. the African vaccine manufacturing industry aims to advance this - from a base of less than 1% today.

About the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a continental autonomous Public Health agency of the African Union which supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, prevention and control of diseases.

Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org

About Saving Lives and Livelihoods Initiative The Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative is a partnership between the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Mastercard Foundation designed to rapidly scale up COVID-19 vaccination on the continent with a target of achieving 70% coverage at the end of the project implementation period. The three-year Initiative will deploy $1.5 billion for targeted intervention in critical areas to save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in Africa and hasten the continent's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. please visit: https://africacdc.org/saving-lives-and-livelihoods/

Read the original article on Africa CDC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.