Tanzania: Kamala Meet Samia, Promises U.S.$500m in Support

US Vice President Kamala Harris met Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday in Dar es Salaam during her first trip to Africa promising a 500 million US dollars (1.17trn/-) in support to boost transportation, infrastructure, digital technology and clean energy.

Kamala's trip to Tanzania, comes after an invitation by the Tanzania Head of State. Her 9-day visit to Africa started in Ghana and Ms Kamala arrived in Tanzania late on Wednesday night.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Kamala told President Samia the US's EXIM Bank will sign a 500 million US dollar with Tanzania to help improve the country's economy.

"The goal of the two countries working together is to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen economic ties," she said during a televised event.

Giving further details, she said there will be a new partnership on 5G's technology and cyber security, emphasizing on the innovation and ingenuity which is now taking place in Africa.

"We believe that it will help shape the future of the world as well as benefiting the world."

The Vice President addressed the issue of security, thanking President Samia for taking part in contributing to peace and security in the country as well as supporting women.

"I have said so many times that women around the world must be able to fully participate in the economic, political and social life and they must be able to participate equally, including in leadership roles ... when you lift economic status of women you lift up the economic status of families, communities and all of society benefits

Kamala has also announced more than 1 billion US dollars initiative to improve women's economic empowerment in Africa.