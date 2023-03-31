Tanzania Welcomes US Decision to Review Its Visa 'Policy'

30 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TANZANIA has welcomed the decision by the US government to review its visa agreement to allow a longer stay to US or Tanzania for non citizens, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Thursday in Dar es Salaam.

She told the visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris at the State House that the plan will facilitate movement of people and goods further improve investment, trade, and tourism.

"Tanzania welcomes the US initiative to review its visa policy," President Samia said without giving more details. The two powerful women leaders met briefly at the State House before addressing the press.

They were scheduled to have lengthy discussions during the day. Ms Kamala didn't give detail on the traveling document but said the two "will discuss so much" later on.

President Samia told the press that the new visa development will have benefits to both Tanzania and the US.

So far Tanzania and the US had signed a number of MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties in the area of trade, ports and information technology -ICT.

