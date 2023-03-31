Zimbabwe: You Are Losing It! - Mnangagwa Spokesman Told After Threatening Journalists Over 'Gold Mafia' Coverage

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has been advised to desist from flaunting his powers, harassing journalists covering Al Jazeera's 'Gold Mafia' documentary.

Following the Al Jazeera documentary on an alleged gold and money laundering cartel led by Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel, Charamba has issued a series of threats to local journalists reporting on the exposé.

Norton independent member of parliament, Temba Mliswa, blasted Charamba telling him to focus on his job and refrain from silencing the media.

"George Charamba should be quiet and focus on his job instead of flapping around as he is doing. You are now losing it. I used to respect you and your work in the past but you are now losing it. Certain positions require a particular decorum unlike your actions," wrote Mliswa on Twitter.

"So many reckless statements you have been spewing. How do you threaten journalists with jail for their jobs?

"Your statements are not helping the government in any way. If you have lost the finesse, go home."

Mliswa warned Charamba to tread carefully.

"You are still in the system for your own safety because you squandered PSMAS money and know that you can be arrested if out. Don't lord yourself over everyone like that.

"If the system likes you it would have appointed you Secretary for Information and Publicity at ZANU PF. You are better than Mutsvangwa but you were not appointed," he added.

He further chided Charamba for gloating whilst running around with an iPad at rallies and party gatherings.

"You have just been assigned to that office of the President as a retirement place just like many there. At your age you walk around with the President taking pictures on an iPad. Don't you have young people to do that?," queried Mliswa.

Several media organisations have condemned the utterances and threats by Charamba which infringe on freedoms enshrined in the constitution.