Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Biographer Claims Uebert Angel Fired - Says Gold Dealer Flees Zim With Family

31 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Businesman and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's biographer Eddie Cross has claimed that a so-called prophet linked to gold smuggling in Zimbabwe has been stripped of his diplomatic passport and title.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera after the channel broadcast the second part of its 'Gold Mafia' documentary series Thursday, Cross said Uebert Angel, who was appointed Ambassador at Large by Mnangagwa, had been stripped of the title and could face prosecution.

He added that a white gold dealer featured in the documentary had also fled the country.

A Twitter handle believed to be run by Presidential spokesman George Charamba also appeared to confirm Angel's sacking.

Appointment to diplomatic post means you further the interests and image of the country which appoints you as a representative of the Head of State of that country. Once your actions run counter to both objectives, you are stripped of that title and all which goes with it. This https://t.co/X9ca9p82xi

-- Tinoedza Zvimwe (@Tinoedzazvimwe1) March 30, 2023

