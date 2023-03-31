Kenya: Police On the Spot As Journalists Attacked, Equipment Vandalized During Azimio Protests

Nairobi — Several journalists were injured in Nairobi and Kisumu on Thursday while covering anti-government protests called by the Opposition.

Most of the attacks occurred in Pipeline and Embakasi area where police unleashed terror on Azimio supporters as Opposition leader Raila Odinga made his way to Jacaranda grounds which was sealed off.

Among those attacked is NTV camera person Eric Isinta who sustained serious injuries when a police officer hurled a stun grenade on their vehicle.

Several other journalists from other media houses sustained injuries or lost their cameras and other equipment during the attacks which appeared coordinated, while others were forced to delete photos and videos.

Since the beginning of the demonstrations on March 20, criminal gangs masquerading as protestors have been targeting journalists and robbing them of their phones, valuables and equipment while on duty.

Police have been put on the spot for failing to protect the journalists in such scenarios while in some instances, police have been accused of threatening some of them, unlawfully arresting them and forcing some to delete the footage of the demonstrations.

On Monday, March 27, Journalists covering protests in Kibra were attacked by goons who made away with several pieces of equipment and valuables.

The knife-wielding gang stoned and chased away all the media teams in Kibra.

They stole a camera and a phone belonging to one of the international journalists and stoned the window of a vehicle belonging to citizen TV.

The attack on journalists has intensified in the last two demonstrations after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) circulated images of individuals alleged to have committed criminal acts including the destruction of property during the March 20 protests.

Since then, journalists have become a target as even policemen accuse them of taking their photographs.