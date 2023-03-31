Kenya: Gachagua Says Govt to Engage Odinga Only on His Retirement From Politics

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says they will only meet Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga, if the agenda is to discuss his retirement from Kenya's political space.

Speaking in Mombasa when he flagged off 500 sea-farers, Gachagua said they have been approached by the international community and the clergy to engage Raila in a dialogue.

The DP's remarks comes as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coaliton principal Raila Odinga took his third anti-government protest to Mukuru wa Njenga slums.

He refuted claims by the Head of State that he plans to cause anarchy in the country, through anti-government protests