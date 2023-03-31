Kenya: Azimio Protestors Storm Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary

Kisumu — One dead in Kisumu as protestors stormed Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital mortuary.

According to the mortuary superintendent Mr Richard Moracha, the protestors claimed the dead person was gunned down by the police.

However, Moracha says the body that police transferred to the morgue had no gunshot wound.

"This might be a mob justice because no wound of a gunshot on the body," he said.

Moracha says the demonstrators stormed the mortuary ransacking everywhere claiming the body of a police victim has been hidden.

They caused destruction to a new wing of the mortuary that was opened by Governor Anyang Nyong'o on Tuesday.

"The destruction in the new mortuary is massive, we are holed up, fearing for our lives," Moracha told Capital News Beat on phone.

Gunshots rent the air in the meantime as darkness now creeps in.