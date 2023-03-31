Kenya: Jamia Supermarket in Kisumu Looted in Azimio Demonstrations

Kisumu — Jamia Supermarket situated next to Kisumu Jua Kali area has suffered looting and destruction of property as kiosks also go up in flames.

Hussein Hassan, the proprietor of the supermarket said has lost goods running into million of shillings.

Hassan indicated that he has been reduced to zero as Azimio protesters stormed his premises, broke into the supermarket before carrying away products.

"Police has failed me, I made several calls to the OCS, with none picked," said Hassan.

He asked why Azimio supporters are targeting his business which is his only survival.

"I take to school my children through this business, how will I feed my family?" he asked.

Police arrived later when the demonstrators had run away with goods.

The protestors took away rice, cooking oil, sugar, milk, soft drinks and Gas.

As Hussein was crying over his looted shops, tens of traders at the Jua Kali spare parts were battling a blaze they accussed the police to had started.

The kiosks selling motor vehicle and cycle parts we t up in flames.

Kisumu fire brigade arrived at the scene currently containing the fire which has left a trail of destruction.

Area MCA Sammy Onyango says most traders have lost a lot in the blaze.

"I can't quantity at the moment, but a lot has been lost here," he said.