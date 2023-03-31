Kenya: President Ruto Announces Govt Deal With Moderna to Build U.S.$500 Million mRNA Vaccine Facility

30 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday announced the establishment of a Sh 67 billion ($500 million) mRNA vaccine facility in Nairobi.

He said Kenya and Moderna has finalised the deal to build the facility, saying it will be the only one in the African Continent.

"It is with pleasure that Iannounce a finalised deal between Moderna and the Government of Kenya to build a $500 million mRNA vaccine facility in Nairobi area," said President Ruto.

The Head of State said the project by Moderna will also be their first outside the United States.

"Moderna's investment will be a catalyst for the medical and pharmaceutical industry in Africa. This is historic. This is big. This is my administration's vision for the future of Kenya," he said.

The President made the remarks during the American Chamber of Commerce Regional Summit, held at the Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi.

At the same time, President Ruto assured investors that Kenya's business environment is stable and conducive for investment.

President Ruto said his administration was committed to transform the economy by creating a business friendly environment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.