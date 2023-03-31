Kenya: President Ruto Announces Govt Deal With Moderna to Build U.S.$500 Million mRNA Vaccine Facility

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday announced the establishment of a Sh 67 billion ($500 million) mRNA vaccine facility in Nairobi.

He said Kenya and Moderna has finalised the deal to build the facility, saying it will be the only one in the African Continent.

"It is with pleasure that Iannounce a finalised deal between Moderna and the Government of Kenya to build a $500 million mRNA vaccine facility in Nairobi area," said President Ruto.

The Head of State said the project by Moderna will also be their first outside the United States.

"Moderna's investment will be a catalyst for the medical and pharmaceutical industry in Africa. This is historic. This is big. This is my administration's vision for the future of Kenya," he said.

The President made the remarks during the American Chamber of Commerce Regional Summit, held at the Ole Sereni Hotel, Nairobi.

At the same time, President Ruto assured investors that Kenya's business environment is stable and conducive for investment.

President Ruto said his administration was committed to transform the economy by creating a business friendly environment.