Kenya: Cavenagh Siblings Tommy and Max Sign Up for Enduro2 Race

Nairobi — Tommy and Max Cavenagh- sons of two times National Rally Champion the legendary Alastair Cavenagh- are set to compete in the second round of the Kenya National Enduro Championship at Kedong Ranch in Naivasha on April 1.

The two brothers who only started Enduro racing in 2022 both managed to win their respective 50cc and 65cc championship titles in their inaugural year of competition in 2022 and have now both moved up a class to 65cc and 85cc respectively.

"I am sure the competition is going to be tougher in the bigger class,"' said Tommy at the recently held awards ceremony, adding: "However I am looking forward to it and hope to ride in the bronze event also in order to gain more experience and improve my riding skills."

Max who has now moved up to a 65cc is coming to terms with using gears rather than riding an automatic and is likewise looking forward to the new season and challenge of stiffer competition.

Tommy finished in second place with Max coming in a respectable 4th after the first round of the 2023 enduro championship which was held at Naivasha's Malu Ranch in February.

There are 6 rounds of the national enduro championship all held on different ranches around the country which offers competitors and spectators alike the chance to ride motorcycles off road and experience some of Kenya's most magical countryside.

During the Kedong race Tim Jessop (Husqvarna 350cc), Shaun Miller and Karan Sehmi will be back in the saddle as part the elite Gold Class.

Notable absentee will be Zane Young who is skipping the race due to personal reasons. "