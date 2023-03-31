Kenya: Cavenagh Siblings Tommy and Max Sign Up for Enduro2 Race

30 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Tommy and Max Cavenagh- sons of two times National Rally Champion the legendary Alastair Cavenagh- are set to compete in the second round of the Kenya National Enduro Championship at Kedong Ranch in Naivasha on April 1.

The two brothers who only started Enduro racing in 2022 both managed to win their respective 50cc and 65cc championship titles in their inaugural year of competition in 2022 and have now both moved up a class to 65cc and 85cc respectively.

"I am sure the competition is going to be tougher in the bigger class,"' said Tommy at the recently held awards ceremony, adding: "However I am looking forward to it and hope to ride in the bronze event also in order to gain more experience and improve my riding skills."

Max who has now moved up to a 65cc is coming to terms with using gears rather than riding an automatic and is likewise looking forward to the new season and challenge of stiffer competition.

Tommy finished in second place with Max coming in a respectable 4th after the first round of the 2023 enduro championship which was held at Naivasha's Malu Ranch in February.

There are 6 rounds of the national enduro championship all held on different ranches around the country which offers competitors and spectators alike the chance to ride motorcycles off road and experience some of Kenya's most magical countryside.

During the Kedong race Tim Jessop (Husqvarna 350cc), Shaun Miller and Karan Sehmi will be back in the saddle as part the elite Gold Class.

Notable absentee will be Zane Young who is skipping the race due to personal reasons. "

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.