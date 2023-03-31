African Football Supremos Confirm Dates for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

30 March 2023
Radio France Internationale
By Paul Myers

African football bosses on Thursday unveiled dates for the Africa Cup of Nations next year in Cote d'Ivoire.

The tournament - originally scheduled for the summer of 2023 but moved due to the rainy season in the country - will start on 13 January with the opening match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The 24-team event will conclude with the final on 11 February.

During the last round of qualifying games, the 2022 champions Senegal booked their ticket from Group L for the competition with a 1-0 victory in Mozambique.

Boulaye Dia scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute at the Estádio National do Zimpeto in Maputo.

The victory allowed Aliou Cissé's men to join Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa and Cote d'Ivoire for the continent's most prestigious national team tournament.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, the general secretary of the Confederation of African Football - which organises the biennial competition - confirmed the draw for the gorup stages will be held in September.

