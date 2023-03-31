Africa: TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Cote d'Ivoire Kick-Off and Final Dates Confirmed

press release

13 January 2024 kick-off date set for Africa's biggest event

Final to set for 11 February 2024

Based on early research, CAF projects record TV audiences and stadium attendances for AFCON2023

Unprecedented interest from Global media rights licencees

Four nations: Algeria, Morocco, South Africa and Senegal secure qualification to Cote d'Ivoire this past weekend

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 dates have been officially confirmed by CAF, with the opening match scheduled to take place on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The four-week tournament, pitting Africa's best 24 nations will officially conclude on 11 February 2024.

This will be the 34th edition of the tournament and returns to Cote d'Ivoire for the second time after first being held there in 1984, where Cameroon emerged as winners for the first time.

With the TotalEnergies AFCON 2023 Qualifiers approaching its business end, the road to Cote D'Ivoire is gradually taking shape as the world gears up for Africa's biggest football spectacle.

Following this past weekend's thrilling round of qualifiers, four countries secured their place in for the competition joining hosts, Cote d'Ivoire. They are Algeria, Morocco, South Africa and African champions, Senegal.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba also confirmed that the Final Draw of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Cote d'Ivoire will be held in September 2023. Date and venue will be confirmed in due course.

With the rapidly growing global interest of CAF competitions recorded in the last few months, CAF is projecting record global TV audiences and stadium attendances for next year's edition of its flagship competition, which also currently holds the record of being Africa's biggest event.

As evidently seen in recently concluded CAF competitions, CAF has taken giant steps in enhancing the viewing and stadium attendance experience of its competitions with the introduction of cutting-edge broadcast technology as well as digital engagement, resulting in a world-class product that is consumed in real time globally.