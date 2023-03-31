Kenya: CS Machogu Condoles With Families of Students Who Died in Road Accident Along Naivasha-Nakuru Highway

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has condoled with the families of seven students and three staff members of Pwani University who died following a road accident along the Naivasha-Nakuru Highway on Thursday.

In a statement, Machogu explained that they were enroute to participate in sports activities "a critical educational experience for the students--in Eldoret."

"I wish the students who were critically injured and transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized treatment and those who are still being managed at Naivasha Level 4 Hospital Theater, a quick recovery," he stated.

"I similarly wish a quick recovery to the passengers in the PSV who were injured. I sincerely thank the members of the public for turning up in large numbers to donate blood and offering needed assistance to ease the pain of the accident victims."

He stated that the Ministry will share more details about the accident going forward.

At least 14 people were killed following the accident involving the bus and three other vehicles.

Police said the Pwani University students were going to the National Sports Games at the Chepkoilel campus in Eldoret when their bus rammed onto three vehicles and lost control.

A police report seen by Capital FM states that the accident occurred at Kayole Bridge on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway at 12:30pm.

"14 people died on the spot and we have many others injured," a police officer said.

All the four vehicles were headed to the Nakuru general direction.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua said the fatalities from the Thursday accident could be higher because the rescue and recovery operation was still on.

He observed that more bodies could be trapped in the wreckage of the university bus and a 14-seater matatu.

A witness said the bus driver lost control while heading down to Nakuru direction from Kinungi and hit a matatu that was joining the road after picking up a passenger.

A resident who witnessed the accident, Ruth Ngina said the Matatu was hit from the back and rammed the lorry that pushed it into the trench.