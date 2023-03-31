Tanzania: Young Africans Off to Face Tp Mazembe

Young Africans are en-route to DR Congo to play TP Mazembe in their last group D CAF Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

They have departed on Thursday afternoon with a partial squad as some of the players expect to join the team in Congo.

For Yanga, they have already qualified into the quarterfinals of the confederation cup hence this is a formality fixture to them.

"Our target is to ensure that we maintain the top spot of the group as such, a win against TP Mazembe guarantees us that," Yanga's Vice President Arafat Haji says.

For Mazembe, they still sit at the base of the group with 3 points meaning that the outcome of the game will have no impact to them as far as stepping into the quarters is concerned.

As it stands, Yanga leads with 10 points seconded by US Monastir who also have 10 points, only to be separated by goal difference.

Real Bamako are third with 5 points whereas TP Mazembe fills the fourth place courtesy of 3 points.