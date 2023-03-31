Somalia: U.S. President Names New Ambassador to Somalia

30 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington — The President of the US, Joe Biden, has appointed Richard Riley as the new Ambassador to Somalia, replacing Larry André, who is currently in Mogadishu, according to a statement from the White House.

The newly appointed ambassador to Somalia currently holds a senior position in the US Department of State, especially the US Embassy in Canada, having previously worked in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, UK, China, Russia and Yemen.

The new ambassador replaces the current US ambassador to Somalia, Larry Andre, who was appointed to Somalia by US President Joe Biden on April 16, 2021, replacing Donald Yamamoto, who served in Somalia from 2021 to 2018.

The former President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, on February 7, 2022, received the credentials of ambassador Larry André, who was came during the electioneering period.

Ambassador Larry André, who is currently vacating his post, previously worked in the countries of Djibouti and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, from 2014 to 2017.

He was also the special representative of Sudan and South Sudan to the United States. He became a deputy in the US office in Africa.

