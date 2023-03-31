Somalia: Create Distance Between Opposing Forces in Lasanod, U.S. Diplomat Tells Bihi

Mogadishu — The US ambassador to Somalia, Larry Andre, called on President Musi Bihi to withdraw the Somaliland army from the front lines of the Lasanood war.

In a statement posted on the embassy's Twitter handle, the mission said that Larry Andre had a telephone conversation with Bihi on how to stop the conflict and start a dialogue.

The ambassador said that Muse Bihi is able to move the army away from Lasanood and work for peace in the Sool region, where clashes have been going on for two months.

Also, the diplomat urged Muse Bihi to hold a timely election after a political dispute arose over his two-year term extension last year, which was endorsed by the House of Elders.

Last month, the UN Security Council during a meeting Somalia situation called on the parties to the conflict in LasAnod to silence their guns and seek a negotiated solution.