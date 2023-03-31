Mozambique: Proposals for Territorial Demarcation Approved by the Maputo Provincial Assembly

Marracuene municipality covers 240 km2 and Matola-Rio only 105 km2

The populous localities of Matalane and Bobole, where the two largest breweries (producing the 2M and Heineken brands) are located, lie outside the boundaries of the Marracuene municipality, while Mulotana remains outside Matola-Rio.

The proposals were approved Wednesday (29 March) by the Maputo Provincial Assembly, according to infomation shared by the Marracuene District Adminstrator, Shafee Sidat.

The initial proposal from the technical staff of the Ministry of State Administration and the Public Service (MAEFP) was that the Marracuene Municipality would cover a municipal area of only 82 km2. In this first proposal, the municipality did not include the localities of Michafutene and Macaneta II. The latter is one of Mozambique's main tourist zones. But, after discussions between local stakeholders and the MAEFP technical staff, the Marracuene municipality was extended to cover 240 km2. But the local political actors wanted Matalane and Bobole to also form part of the new Marracuene municipality. This would mean the two largest breweries (2M and Heineken) becoming part of the municipality.

The argument of the MAEFP is that extensive municipalities do not contribute to efficient and effective answers to the concerns of citizens. Futhermore, space must be left for the districts.

The proposals, for both Marracuene and Matola-Rio, were approved by the members of the three groups which comprise the Maputo Provincial Assembly (Frelimo, Renamo and the MDM). Thus, if the Council of Ministers does not alter the demarcations approved by the Maputo Provincial Assembly, the new Marracuene municipality will consist of the following neighbourhoods ("bairros"):

Marracuene town locality:

Neighbourhoods:

Marracuene district capital

Micanhine

Massinga

Mapulango

29 September

Pussulane

Zintava Mutanhana

Fafitine.

Michafutene locality:

Neighbourhoods:

Habel Jafar

Guava, Mateque

Cumbeza

Ricatla

Agostinho Neto

Mali

Mumemo 1

Mumemo 4 October

Mumemo 15 August

Macaneta II locality

For its part, with 105 km2, the new Matola-Rio municipality will occupy only a small, isolated territory, between the Matola and Boane municipalities. This is a territory located between the bridges of Matola-Rio (the boundary of the Matola municipality) and of Campoane.

Matola-Rio is an industrial free zone. The Beluluane Industrial Park is located here. It has Mozal, the largest aluminium smelter, as its symbol.

The following neighbourhoods, all of them in the Matola Rio Sede locality, will form part of the Matola-Rio municipal zone:

Matola-Rio

Djonasse-sede

Djonasse A

Djonasse-Samora Machel

Djonasse-Josina Machel

Chinonanquila A, B, D, E and F

Beluluane

Djuba-sede

Djuba B.

After approval of the proposals, the Provincial Assembly should produce a resolution that will be submitted to the Council of Ministers and to the Assembly of the Republic.