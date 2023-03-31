South Africa: Oscar Pistorius Denied Parole, to Remain Behind Bars for Girlfriend's Murder

Cape Town — Former Paralymian champion Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole and will not be released early from the 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Seteenkamp, Sky News reports. The 'Blade Runner' made the unsuccessful application after already serving half of his prison term. Pistorius will be eligible to apply for early release again in August 2024.

Tania Koen, a lawyer for the Steenkamp family said: "I can confirm that parole has been denied, they will reconvene in a year to reconsider him again and we don't know the reasons yet (for the denial) ... I've just received a call from the parole board... It is a huge sense of relief for June."

Parole in South Africa requires a process of restorative justice giving the victims of a crime an opportunity to reconcile with the perpetrator or receive an apology. Pistorius was initially found guilty of manslaughter over Steenkamp's death in 2013 and sentenced to five year in jail. The State appealed the verdict and the sentence in 2015, and Pistorius was found guilty of murder and a longer sentence of 13 years and 5 months was passed.