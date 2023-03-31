Kenya: Boda Boda Rider Who Knocked Down Banissa MP Hassan Leading to His Death Charged

31 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Boda boda Rider Who Knocked The Late Banissa MP Charged With Traffic Offence.

A boda boda rider who knocked down Banissa Constituency Member of Parliament Kulow Hassan has been charged before traffic court.

The accused person Philip Mweteli is said to have committed the offence on 25 th March 2023 at around 10 pm in South B

The accused who appeared appeared before trial magistrate Esther Kimilu denied all the charges and was released on cash bail of Sh300,000 plus one sureity, place a bond of Sh500,000.

In another count, according to the prosecution the accused was riding a motorcycle without a driving licence,failed to stop and did not report to the nearest police station.

The MP passed on while undergoing treating at city hospital in Nairobi County.

The accused case will be mentioned on 18th April 2023 for pretrial.

