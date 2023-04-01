Africa: Khabba Strikes Brace As Raja Complete Group Phase With a Win

Hamza Khabba scored a goal in either half as Raja Club Athletic completed the group phase of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League with an emphatic 3-1 win over Tanzania's Simba in Casablanca.

The victory took the Moroccan giants to 16 points on top of Group C, seven ahead of Simba, who had also qualified for the quarter finals.

Raja had a near perfect outing in the group with five wins and a draw.

Their only blemish was last weekend's 1-1 draw away to bottom side Vipers SC.

Just as they have always done at home, Raja were dominant at home but they had to wait till the 44th minute to break the deadlock when Khabba beat Joash Onyango to the ball before rifling past the keeper.

Simba however regrouped after the break and showed their fighting spirit, drawing level just three minutes after the break when John Beleke scored with a sumptuous finish, chipping the ball over the keeper from the edge of the box after he had raced off his line.

But, the home side were not about to drop three points and they battled to get back into the lead. They did so in the 70th minute when Khabba completed his brace from the penalty spot after he had been brought down inside the box by Onyango.

They completed the job four minutes to time when Mohamed Boulacsou ran behind the defense to pick up a pass from Abdelraouf Benguit before firing past the keeper on the volley.

Simba's attempts to put some respect to the scoreline wasn't as successful as Raja saw out the 3-1 victory, completing a home and away sweep of the Tanzanians.