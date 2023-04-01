Somalia: Govt Sap Al-Shabaab Finances As Military Makes Gains - Minister

An armoured personnel carrier is seen through a rifle hole of another on January 20, 2012, during a firefight following an advance with the Somali National Army (SNA) to capture Mogadishu University in insurgent Al-Shabaab territory on the outskirts of Mogadishu city.

Mogadishu — The Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdirahman Yusuf Aladala gave details of the achievements in the economic war against Al-Shabaab.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the minister said that the financial system of Al-Shabaab has been completely crippled by new measures taken by the government.

Al-Shabaab receives money and goods imported at Mogadishu seaport, businesses, real estate, vehicles passing through its stronghold areas as well as livestock and agriculture.

"The extortion that Al-Shabaab used to collect from Somali citizens from the ports and airports has been terminated," said Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman Aladala.

He also stated that the government succeeded in halving the group's annual and monthly income after blocking the accounts at banks and the mobile money system in Somalia.

"15 vehicles used by Al-Shabaab to collect funds were seized, and 20 leaders who were in charge of collecting funds were killed," said the Minister without providing further details.

Al-Adala's remarks come after the Somali forces have taken control of dozens of areas in Hirshabelle, South West, Galmudug, and Jubbaland that were previously under Al-Shabaab.

In 2022, a Mogadishu-based security Institute said Al-Shabaab's tax collectors were bringing in an estimated $15 million per month, making the wealthiest Al-Qaeda affiliate.