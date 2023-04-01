Africa: One Quarters Slot Up for Grabs in TotalEnergies CAF Champions League

The final round of matches in the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League will be played this weekend, with only one qualification slot to the quarter finals remaining.

The rest of the matches will be a battle of who tops the group and who finishes better.

Here is a summary of what to expect on Match Day 6.

Group B is where all attention will be drawn as Sudan's Al Hilal and record champions Al Ahly of Egypt battle for the single qualification slot to join Mamelodi Sundowns in the last eight.

The two sides will clash in Cairo in what is expected to be a blockbuster tie. Hilal had a chance to qualify in the last match day with a last minute penalty against Sundowns, but they had the chance missed and pressure will be on them in a tough Cairo hunting ground.

Hilal who are second on 10 points need just a point against Ahly who are three behind to qualify. Having lost 1-0 in Omdurman, Ahly will be looking to avenge in a big way and earn a slot in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Sundowns who are on 10 points will be at home against winless Cotonsport of Cameroon seeking for victory to finish top of the Group.

Group A

This group is already decided with JS Kabylie and defending champions Wydad Athletic Club already qualified. Both are on 10 points but the Algerians are on top through a better goal aggregate.

They will face off in Casablanca, in what will definitely be a mouth watering North African derby, with the winner finishing top of the group. A draw will be favourable for Kabylie to finish top.

Third placed Petro de Luanda host DR Congo's AS Vita Club in another positional battle. Both sides are on four points with petro having a better goal aggregate.

Group C

The group is already determined with Raja Club Athletic and Tanzania's Simba SC qualified. Raja are assured of top spot as they are on 13 points, four ahead of Simba who they face in Casablanca.

Guinea's Horoya who are third on four points host winless Vipers SC in Conakry looking for a win or a draw to cement their place. Vipers are meanwhile looking to sign out on a high, with a win.

Group D

Esperance de Tunis and CR Belouizdad have qualified to the quarter finals, and they will face off in Rades to determine who goes top and who finishes second. Esperance are currently top with 10 points, one ahead of the Algerians.

Third placed Al Merreikh of Sudan (5) will be away to Egypt's Zamalek (4), looking for a draw or a win to finish above the White Knights.