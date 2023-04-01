Kenya: Shujaa Suffer Third Straight Defeat At Hong Kong Sevens

Nairobi — National men's rugby sevens side, Shujaa, continued their poor run at the Hong Kong Sevens, going down 26-17 to South Africa in their final Pool D encounter on Saturday morning.

The Kenyans were a shambles in the first half, losing 19-0 at the interval courtesy of tries by Shaun Williams, Siviwe Soyizwapi and Christie Grobbelaar.

Shujaa came back a rejuvenated side in the second half with captain Nelson Oyoo scoring their first try to make it 19-5.

Despite dominating possession, Damian McGrath's charges suffered a setback as Donovan Don capitalised on their laxity to score another try, which was converted by Williams to make it 26-5.

With time against them, a supersonic dash by Jeff Oluoch after the restart earned the Kenyans another try before Billy Odhiambo added another at the death.

Shujaa's defeat to their fellow Africans followed their 26-14 loss to Ireland in an earlier game on Saturday.

They began their campaign with a 29-5 loss to New Zealand.

The Kenyans will next play in the 9th place quarterfinal on Sunday morning at 4:16 am.