Kenya: Shujaa Suffer Third Straight Defeat At Hong Kong Sevens

1 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — National men's rugby sevens side, Shujaa, continued their poor run at the Hong Kong Sevens, going down 26-17 to South Africa in their final Pool D encounter on Saturday morning.

The Kenyans were a shambles in the first half, losing 19-0 at the interval courtesy of tries by Shaun Williams, Siviwe Soyizwapi and Christie Grobbelaar.

Shujaa came back a rejuvenated side in the second half with captain Nelson Oyoo scoring their first try to make it 19-5.

Despite dominating possession, Damian McGrath's charges suffered a setback as Donovan Don capitalised on their laxity to score another try, which was converted by Williams to make it 26-5.

With time against them, a supersonic dash by Jeff Oluoch after the restart earned the Kenyans another try before Billy Odhiambo added another at the death.

Shujaa's defeat to their fellow Africans followed their 26-14 loss to Ireland in an earlier game on Saturday.

They began their campaign with a 29-5 loss to New Zealand.

The Kenyans will next play in the 9th place quarterfinal on Sunday morning at 4:16 am.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.