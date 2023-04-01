Kenya: Villa Rosa Kempinski and Olare Mara Kempinski Welcomes New Executive Chef, Andreas Mensch

A new chef has arrived in town!

Executive Chef Andreas Mensch joins the Kempinski Hotels in Kenya overseeing the culinary portfolio for both Villa Rosa Kempinski and Olare Mara Kempinski. He was officially unveiled at a luncheon held at the Villa Rosa Kempinski that saw media personalities and social media influencers in attendance.

Andreas Mensch, inspired by his grandfather who owned a pastry shop, began his culinary career as an apprentice chef at the four-star Hotel Germania in Bregenz, Austria. He later moved to the double-Michelin-starred restaurant Korso bei der Opera in Vienna as a demi chef cuisine. His culinary repertoire flourished under the training of the renowned celebrity chef Gerer, and the restaurant garnered four toques from the esteemed Gault Millau, whilst he was working there.

We got a sneak peek of Chef Andreas' culinary prowess at the luncheon with a delicious three-course menu highlighting seasonal ingredients. We started with the Tuna and Mango Ceviche: fresh pieces of tuna with diced mango that was so sweet it had traces of vanilla, diced shallots, habanero chili, and lime.

A fresh, flavourful start to our lunch. For the second course, a Supreme of Coquelet Chicken was served with sweet potato and morel sauce. The butter and rosemary chicken breast was perfectly moist and the leg confit had been slow-cooked for several hours and was bursting with savoury flavours. Finally, we ended our lunch with a lemon meringue tart. The buttery crust had perfect give under our forks and supported a tangy, light lemon meringue.

His culinary career has grown exponentially from an apprentice chef to an executive chef position in just 12 years. Over the last 30 years, Andreas has worked for reputable hospitality brands such as Fairmont Hotels, Sofitel and Pullmans and his career has seen him transverse the globe working in different destinations including USA, Norway, Russia, Latvia, Hungary Jordan and Dubai. His most recent role before joining Kempinski Hotels involved spearheading the opening of the Pullman flagship in Georgia as an Executive Chef at Pullman Tbilisi Axis Towers.

Commenting on his appointment, General Manager, Petra Baumann said, 'We are glad to have Executive Chef Andreas join our team. With his extensive culinary experience, am confident he will play a significant role in executing innovative food concepts and creating exquisite food offerings for both Villa Rosa Kempinski and Olare Mara Kempinski'.

His passion for excellence and pushing boundaries has seen him host an exclusive scent dinner with the renowned Chandler Burr, the famous New York Times perfume critic. As well as hosting lavish banquets up to 1,500 guests and catering for dignitaries including Head of States and diplomats.

He now joins the Kempinski Hotels as an Executive Chef overseeing the culinary portfolio for both Villa Rosa Kempinski and Olare Mara Kempinski, Kenya. He's expected to elevate the culinary offering in both properties, infused with his global flair and impressive hospitality experience.

We can't wait to try more of his food and experience his culinary expertise with local favours and global flair.

(Author/ Written by Soni Adriance, also known as Soni Side Up, a food/drink, travel, and lifestyle content creator. Soni is also will our resident roving presenter. You can catch her on Capital In The Morning, The Fuse, The Jam or The Hype )