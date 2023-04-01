Kenya: Hong Kong 7s - Kenya Finish Bottom of Pool D, to Face Samoa in 9th Place Quarter

Nairobi — Kenya will face Samoa in the 9th place quarter-final at the Hong Kong 7s after losing all their Pool D matches with the latest defeat seeing them go down 17-26 to South Africa on Saturday morning.

Shujaa will square it out with Samoa 4.16am East African Time on Sunday morning.

The South Africans denied Shujaa any meaningful possession, scoring three quickfire tries through Shaun Williams, skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi and Christie Grobbelaar with Ricardo Duartee slotting home two conversions for a 19-0 lead at the interval.

Shujaa returned for the second half with a sense of purpose, seeing more possession and gaining meaningful territory.

Their efforts paid off when Tony Omondi's visionary pass released skipper Nelson Oyoo to score and bring the score to 19-5.

Damian McGrath's charges were pinning the South Africans in their 22 and definitely with a shout of clawing back but this was undone as they lost possession from an attacking position, Donovan Don picking up the scraps to score under the posts with Williams converting for a 26-5 score, the game out of Shujaa's reach at this point.

Jeff Oluoch would gather a loose ball from the restart, sprinting 50 meters to score Shujaa's second try before Billy Odhiambo scored at the death, Johnstone Olindi converting to confirm the full-time result.

The side had begun their campaign with a 5-29 loss to New Zealand before losing 14-26 to Ireland.

Shujaa's Collated Results

Friday 31 March

5-29 v New Zealand

Saturday 1 April

14-26 v Ireland

17-26 v South Africa