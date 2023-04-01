Kenya: Oburu Odinga Accuses Gachagua of Scheming Plot to Assasinante Raila

1 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Siaya senator, Oburu Odinga has accused Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua of hatching a plot to assassinate his younger brother Raila.

The Senator alleged that Gachagua's past statements on how to deal with the former Prime Minister had laid bare his intentions.

He lamented that the donor community was privy to the alleged assassination plot but had chosen to keep quiet.

Oburu warned the government against carrying out the assassination, saying that the country will not be the same.

National Assembly minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi said it was laughable that the US ambassador was fast in condemning the attacks on the media by the police and other goons while keeping quiet over the attempts on Odinga and other Azimio la Umoja leaders.

Siaya Senator James Orengo seriously condemned the atrocities meted out on Kenyans and Azimio leaders accusing President William Ruto of hypocrisy.

