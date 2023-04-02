Sudan: Parties of Framework Agreement Decide to Solve Military Reform Issues Before Final Signing

1 April 2023
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The military and civil parties that signed the framework agreement, led by the President of the Sovereignty Council, Gen. Abdu-Fattah Al-Burhan, his Deputy, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the member of the Sovereignty Council, Al-Tahir Hajar, the civil parties that signed the framework agreement, the facilitating tripartite mechanism of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD held a consultative meeting at the Republican Palace on Saturday, which dealt with the latest developments in the political process in the country, especially technical issues related to the security and military reform process.

The spokesman for the political process, Eng. Khalid Omer, said in a press statement that after extensive deliberation, the meeting decided unanimously by the military and civilian parties to increase efforts to overcome the remaining obstacle in preparation for the final signing of the political agreement, In order to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people to restore the democratic path and formation of a civil government to end the people's suffering.

Khalid Omer affirmed that the meeting reviewed the progress in the discussions of reaching the final political agreement and defined the last remaining issues, which are the technical issues related to the stages of reform, integration and modernization in the security and military sector, which the temporal scope and main issues were resolved in the paper of principles and bases for reforming the security and military sector that was signed on March 15.

