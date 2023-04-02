Sudan: Statement By Spokesman of Political Process

Khartoum — A meeting was held in the Republican Palace at 01:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st, which included the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and the leaders of the civil forces that signed the framework agreement and the tripartite mechanism consisting of the African Union, the IGAD, and the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

The meeting reviewed the progress in the discussions for reaching the final political agreement and defined the last remaining issues, which are the technical issues related to the stages of reform, integration and modernization in the security and military sector, which temporal scope and main issues were resolved in the paper of principles and foundations for reforming the security and military sector signed on March 15.

After extensive deliberation, the meeting decided by consensus of the military and civilian parties to increase efforts to overcome the remaining obstacle within a few days, in preparation for the signing of the final political agreement on April 6.