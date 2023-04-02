Rwanda: How New Rwanda-Australia Trade, Investment Body Will Boost Ties

The Australia — Rwanda Trade and Investment Council (ARTIC), a new body formed during the Australian leadership retreat in Brisbane from March 24 to 25, aims to strengthen relations between Australia and Rwanda by building mutually beneficial links in business, education, and culture.The council which is composed of business and community leaders, plans to use Rwanda as a conduit to broader opportunities throughout Africa.

The Australian Davos Connection Forum (ADC Forum) announced the formation of the new entity. The ADC Forum, is a non-political and non-profit leadership organization based in Australia.

The think tank organized the Australian Leadership Retreat 2023 which was attended by officials from Rwanda. The organization brings together leaders from various sectors such as business, government, public sector, academia, and the broader community to improve their understanding of key issues affecting Australia.

According to Anton Roux, the chief executive of ADC Forum, ARTIC builds on the organization's past experience of promoting relations between Australia and Africa.

Roux praised Rwanda for being an inspirational exemple of a nation that moved on from a devastating ground zero, embracing a positive national vision, and a spirit of reconciliation.

Roux maintains that Rwanda is one of Africa's leaders, recognized as one of the easiest places to do business in Africa, the best place to be a woman, one of the top 10 most transparent governments in the world, and one of the safest countries in the world.

During her visit to Australia's major cities this week, the chief executive of Rwanda Development Board, Claire Akamanzi, made an exciting announcement for offshore investors.

She stated that Rwanda would provide a seven-year tax holiday along with a 50% tax deduction to those investors who showed interest in investing in Rwanda's priority sectors such as technology, infrastructure (including energy and water), tourism, mining, housing, and manufacturing.

The Australia-Rwanda Trade and Investment Council will continue to foster mutual opportunities in business, education, and culture, and provide learning opportunities to address the current challenges facing the world.

Initiatives planned for 2023 include an Australian trade and investment and cultural mission to Rwanda in June, a delegation of journalists to Rwanda, and tourism promotions.

The mission of the Council will be to broaden and deepen the relationship between Australia and Rwanda, advance trade, investment, and cultural exchange, increase awareness and understanding between the peoples of Australia and Rwanda, and strengthen ongoing links between Australia, Rwanda, and the East African region.