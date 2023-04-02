Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CL - Petro Hit Vita to Finish Third in Group a

Angola's Petro de Luanda finished third in Group A of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League after a nervy 1-0 win over Congo's AS Vita Club at their Estádio 11 de Novembro backyard in the capital Luanda.

Heading to the final round of group stage matches, both Petro and Vita were already eliminated from contention to the quarter finals, and they were only battling for bragging rights and the third place honour.

It was the home side Petro who ensured they finished off in a positive fashion picking up the win.

Forward Jaredi scored the all important goal for Petro on the quarter hour mark, a lead that they closely guarded till the final whistle.

They would have added more with skipper Tiago Azulao coming very close, but his shot hit the outside of the post in the best chance after the goal.

The win takes Petro to seven points from two wins and a draw in six matches while Vita finished bottom with four points off one win and a draw.