Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CL - Petro Hit Vita to Finish Third in Group a

1 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Angola's Petro de Luanda finished third in Group A of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League after a nervy 1-0 win over Congo's AS Vita Club at their Estádio 11 de Novembro backyard in the capital Luanda.

Heading to the final round of group stage matches, both Petro and Vita were already eliminated from contention to the quarter finals, and they were only battling for bragging rights and the third place honour.

It was the home side Petro who ensured they finished off in a positive fashion picking up the win.

Forward Jaredi scored the all important goal for Petro on the quarter hour mark, a lead that they closely guarded till the final whistle.

They would have added more with skipper Tiago Azulao coming very close, but his shot hit the outside of the post in the best chance after the goal.

The win takes Petro to seven points from two wins and a draw in six matches while Vita finished bottom with four points off one win and a draw.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.