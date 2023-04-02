South Africa: Ekhurhuleni's in-Out-in Again Mayor Is Out Again

African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana has been elected the new mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Ngodwana received 129 votes to defeat the former mayor, Tania Campbell, who received 75.

It came after Campbell's removal in a motion of no confidence, with 126 councillors voting for her removal and 91 against.

The motion was tabled three weeks ago by the group of small parties known as the Super Seven. It consists of IRASA, the African Independent Congress, the PAC, Cope, the UDM, the ATM and the Independent Citizens Movement.

The parties argued that Campbell lacked leadership and developmental governance skills, as during her tenure she failed to implement long-term plans to improve services in the metro.

After his election, Ngodwana said he would prioritise service delivery, especially in the black communities.

"Over the past 16 months, under the DA coalition government, these communities craved services which were mostly delivered to the suburbs and white communities," Ngodwana said.

"I will ensure that the residents of Ekurhuleni enjoy services and that there is stability in the council."

Ngodwana said he would, through consultation with other councillors, appoint new MMCs, who are ready to be on the ground at all times.

After the election, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said he was happy that the three key metros in the province had elected new leaders.

"We are also happy that the newly elected mayors are prepared to work with the provincial government," he added.

Lesufi refuted claims that the elected mayors from minority parties are puppets.

"We don't have puppets, but executive mayors who are elected democratically. [Together in a] coalition they will work together to deliver services," he said.