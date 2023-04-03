South Africa's Khosi Wins Big Brother Titans

2 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Solution Emmanuel

Since the show began, Khosi has proven to be an outstanding housemate, with her endless drama and entertainment.

After 72 days of competing against 24 contestants, South Africa's Khosi has won the first edition of the Big Brother Titans reality TV show.

Khosi beat her fellow last-standing housemates Ipeleng, Ebubu, Kanaga Jnr, Yvonne, and Tsatsii to win the coveted $100,000 cash prize on Sunday night.

The finale, which was aired on Africa Magic on DSTV, and the streaming platform, Showmax, kicked off at precisely 7 p.m. with an outstanding performance by Mayorkun singing his single 'certified loner' and his remix of hit, 'Sugarcane'.

Since the show began, Khosi has proven to be an outstanding housemate, with her endless drama and entertaining personality.

Evictions

The show, which began on 25th January, had Ten Nigerians and 12 South Africans competing for the grand prize.

The 18 contestants evicted within the first ten weeks of the event are andra(Nigeria), Theo Traw(South Africa), Jaypee(Nigerian), Lukay(South Africa), Mmeli(South Africa), Jenni O(Nigeria), Marvin(Nigeria) and Yaya(South Africa) who were evicted in the first five weeks.

Yemi Cregx(Nigeria), Nelisa(South Africa), Juicy Jay(South Africa), Olivia(Nigeria), Nana(Nigeria), Blue Aiva(South Africa) and Miracle Op(Nigeria) were evicted in weeks seven and nine.

At the finale, Ipeleng was the first housemate to be evicted; Ebubu shortly followed her.

Yvonne became the third housemate to be evicted, and Tatsii became the fourth housemate evicted on the finale night, placing third in the competition.

Last but not least, Kanaga Jnr came second in the competition.

The eviction show was spiced with clips from funny moments in the house, fun tasks and fights.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.