South Africa: Murder of Jeremy Gordin 'Has Robbed South African Journalism of One of Its Best'

2 April 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

A manhunt is under way following the murder of journalist and author Jeremy Gordin whose body was found in his Johannesburg home.

Journalist Jeremy Gordin was found dead in his home in Parktown, Johannesburg, police have confirmed. He was found on Friday, 31 March after his family unsuccessfully tried to contact him.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Gauteng police confirmed they were investigating a case of house robbery and murder.

Gordin was a former associate editor of the Sunday Independent as well as a former editor of the Daily Sun. He was an author who co-authored two investigative journalism books, The Infernal Tower and A Long Night's Damage. He also published a biography of former president Jacob Zuma, Zuma: A Biography in 2010, and three volumes of poetry.

In later years, he ran the Justice Project at the University of the Witwatersrand's School of Journalism. Recently, he was a regular columnist for Politicsweb.

"It is reported that the family of the deceased was in Cape Town when they tried to contact him but he could not be reached," said a statement issued in the name of Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, a police spokesperson.

A family friend went to check up on Gordin. "Upon arrival, she found the back door of the main house locked and the key of the door was in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

