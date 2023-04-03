Malawi Sets April 15 As Deadline for Refugees' Relocation to Dzaleka Camp

Malawi Government has announced the new dates for relocation of refugees and asylum seekers to Dzaleka Refugee camp on Dowa effective from 1st to 15th April 2023.

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng'oma said in a statement available to Nyasa Times that all refugees residing in both rural and urban areas should relocate to the camp during a stated period.

"Relocation will be enforced by officials from Malawi Police Service and Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services after the dates given to," he said.

Ng'oma said the notice comes following an expiry period which government gave from 30th November, 2022 to 1st February, 2023.

He added that government appreciates the efforts of those that have made their decisions to return to the camp following the deadline set.

Ng'oma called upon those that have not yet relocated to immediately adhere to the notice

He however warned people or groups found meddling in the process or harassing the refugees in anyway that they will meet with a full arm of law.