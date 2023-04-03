Tanzania: Mwanza Keen to See Women's Teams Flourish

Mwanza — ILEMELA'S Member of Parliament Angeline Mabula has called upon the football fraternity in Mwanza to unite and support their women's football teams engaged in the various leagues.

She made the remarks on Sunday during the Mwanza Region Women's Football Association (WFAMZ) general meeting at CCM Kirumba Stadium over the weekend.

The MP also congratulated the regional women's football association for adopting the new association's constitution.

"We are going up and down in women football because the stakeholders have not been close to the sports and see its importance of contributing to the development of our teams in this region," she said.

Speaking during the event, WFAMZ chairperson, Sophia Makilagi said the region aims to increase the number of teams participating in the women's leagues and various football competitions at regional and global levels.

"The motivation in women's football is not good at the moment, we have one team in the Premier League, Alliance Girls, and three others in the First division which are Bilo academy, Ukerewe Queens and TSC Academy," she said.

She said went on to mention the regional league teams as Marsh, Jona, Sandumina, and St. Augustine the University of Tanzania (SAUT).

She made it clear that many teams are facing financial constraints therefore they fail to support themselves during the competition.

According to Makilagi, most of the players are students, and she called on various football stakeholders to unite and come forward to help in raising the teams.

She promised to cooperate with the sport's stakeholders and involve them in solving various challenges and raising Women's football.