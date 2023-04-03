Tanzania: Mwanza Keen to See Women's Teams Flourish

2 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

Mwanza — ILEMELA'S Member of Parliament Angeline Mabula has called upon the football fraternity in Mwanza to unite and support their women's football teams engaged in the various leagues.

She made the remarks on Sunday during the Mwanza Region Women's Football Association (WFAMZ) general meeting at CCM Kirumba Stadium over the weekend.

The MP also congratulated the regional women's football association for adopting the new association's constitution.

"We are going up and down in women football because the stakeholders have not been close to the sports and see its importance of contributing to the development of our teams in this region," she said.

Speaking during the event, WFAMZ chairperson, Sophia Makilagi said the region aims to increase the number of teams participating in the women's leagues and various football competitions at regional and global levels.

"The motivation in women's football is not good at the moment, we have one team in the Premier League, Alliance Girls, and three others in the First division which are Bilo academy, Ukerewe Queens and TSC Academy," she said.

She said went on to mention the regional league teams as Marsh, Jona, Sandumina, and St. Augustine the University of Tanzania (SAUT).

She made it clear that many teams are facing financial constraints therefore they fail to support themselves during the competition.

According to Makilagi, most of the players are students, and she called on various football stakeholders to unite and come forward to help in raising the teams.

She promised to cooperate with the sport's stakeholders and involve them in solving various challenges and raising Women's football.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.