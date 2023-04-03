Tanzania: President Samia Awarded On Women Empowerment

Dodoma — THE Dodoma Region Women's Economic Empowerment Platform has awarded President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan in recognition of her contribution to women's economic empowerment.

The award is based on President's Samia decision to establish women's economic empowerment platforms across the country that benefit women.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule received the award on behalf of President Samia during the forum held during the weekend.

Receiving the award, Ms Senyamule said it was high time women took action because one among the things that President Dr Samia was doing is to find and provide as many opportunities to help women develop their economic status.

She also asked women to use various economic platforms and opportunities to share knowledge, experience of various economic and social matters and raise each other economically regardless of their income status.

"We meet different people with different experiences so if you come to a place like this make sure you leave with something new and additional, you should unite together regardless of your titles, financial ability or your positions. While you are here continue to be one," she urged.

"We have many opportunities in our region, I wish to see many women becoming billionaires from Dodoma. President Samia has created so many opportunities," added Senyamule.

She called upon women with opportunities to share them with their colleagues to help influence and encourage others hence contribute to women economic development.

On her part, the Dodoma Women's Economic Empowerment Platform Chairperson, Mary Bwire expressed her gratitude to the Dodoma regional authorities for cooperating with them.

Dodoma Urban MP Antony Mavunde said they have been collaborating with the platform in creating and implementing some women economic empowerment initiatives.