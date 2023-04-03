Tanzania: Judges, Magistrates Reminded to Embrace Professionalism, Integrity

Dodoma — JUDGES and Magistrates have been asked to uphold professionalism, ethics and integrity in justice dispensation in order to maintain trust in the country.

The call was made here at the weekend by Judge-in Charge of the Dodoma Zone of the High Court of Tanzania, Gerson Mndeme, when opening a two-day refresher training for judicial officers in Tanzania Mainland.

The training was co-organised by the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) in partnership with the Judges' and Magistrates' Association of Tanzania (JMAT) under the sponsorship from the American Bar Association (ABA).

According to Judge Mndeme, judicial officers were leaders and therefore, upholding the code of conduct was key as well as respecting leadership values.

" We are leaders in judicial transformation and recently the Chief Justice, Professor Ibrahim Juma underscored the need to exhibit leadership skills and values by all judicial officers.

He further emphasized that it was high time judicial officers refrained from thinking of their positions in the community, instead they should put leadership matters at the fore front.

"It is not the position which makes a good leader but it is leadership which makes position, therefore impartiality, competence, character and good connection are key attributes in the course of discharging your duties.

Earlier on in his remarks, THRDC National Coordinator, Advocate Onesmo Olengurumwa said that the judiciary was one of the key stakeholders in maintaining human rights in the country, adding that for almost 10 years of existence, his institution has been working closely with judicial officers in ensuring that all moral, legal and human rights were clearly abided by.

"We have always maintained collaboration to push for the national agenda because we understand that for the country to develop unity can not be underestimated," he said.

Advocate Olengurumwa further noted that the refresher training sought to ensure that the judiciary was at a fore front in maintaining Human Rights in the country.