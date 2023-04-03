Africa: Proposes Greater Cooperation Between Security Council and African Union

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that greater coordination between the United Nations Security Council and the African Union can help control the spread of terrorism in Africa and the Middle East.

The president was speaking on Tuesday, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where he was chairing a high-level debate on the theme "Threats to International Peace and Security, Caused by Terrorist Acts: Combating Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism.'

"The Republic of Mozambique would like to propose the revision of the project to be debated in July 2023, and to establish instruments for the prevention of terrorism, including the creation of a fund that can be translated into the promotion of jobs in Africa and the Middle East', he said.

According to Nyusi, greater cooperation among regional groups in the world can also help curb the spread of extremist groups.

"The approach should include interventions and socio-economic security dimensions and other factors that lead us to the real causes of attacks by terrorist networks', he said.

Nyusi thought it necessary to disclose the "modus operandi' of terrorists so that regional blocks can defend themselves in the best possible way, taking into account global solutions to combat violent extremism.

Nyusi said that the rise in terrorist attacks in developing countries, including Mozambique, reduces economic growth, making them more vulnerable, a fact exacerbated by climate change.

"We had a United Nations study which says that about 54 percent of the population around the world is currently facing terrorism and climate change', he said, launching an appeal for more international support for Mozambique, which, since October 2017, has been a victim of terrorist attacks, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Mozambique, he stressed, continues fighting terrorism with positive results thanks to the support of partners, including the SADC Military Mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) and the Rwandan Defence Force.

"We make our appeal for more support to Mozambique and these countries so that terrorism is eradicated in our country and in the region', he said.

Nyusi has been in the US since Monday, for a five-day working visit as part of the rotating presidency of the Security Council.