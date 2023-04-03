Kenya: CS Owalo Calls for an End to Azimio-Led Demonstrations

Homa Bay — ICT Cabinet secretary Eliud Owalo has pleaded with Nyanza residents to create an enabling environment for the National Government to deliver on its economic development agenda for the region.

Owalo said no development can be achieved in an environment where people are involved in violent demonstrations frequently.

"The result of violent demonstration is an investor and capital flight which will lead to deterioration of the economy of the region," the CS warned while launching

relief food distribution at Kosele stadium in Rachuonyo south sub-county.

"Nyanza residents should recognize the fact that we have a duly elected government led by President William Ruto," he stressed noting it is not possible to have another government until 2027.

The CS said the only discussion President William Ruto's administration was interested in the region was development oriented including the revival of local sugar industries to spur the region's economic growth.

"We want to ensure that we work on the infrastructure of this region starting with roads, electricity, and water is on the course," he added stressing mining, tourism, and agriculture matters in the area will also be addressed by the National Government.

"If we will have to do any politics, it will be the politics of the economy and not the politics that do not benefit common Mwananchi," he added.

During the occasion, Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan noted the county had been hard hit by drought resulting in acute food shortage.

Lilan said approximately 40,000 families were in dire need of food assistance and including 17,373 families in Rachuonyo south sub-county.

"Places like Mbita, Mfangano, Suba south, and Rachuonyo North had already received their relief food rations. Only Rachuonyo South and Rachuonyo East which are receiving their relief food today had not gotten their allocations," he said.

He said the government has supplied 300 bags of 50 kg of rice each and 260 bags of 50 kg of beans that will benefit 2,606 most vulnerable families in Rachuonyo south sub-county.

Apart from relief food, the county commissioner said the State had also supplied 1,680 bags of subsidized fertilizer to the Kendu bay National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depot saying they are also expecting another batch of fertilizer at the Homabay NCPB depot.

The county commissioner asked the residents to use the fertilizer for planting to boost production which will in turn lead to food security.