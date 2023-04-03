Kenya: Nyeri Archbishop Muheria Urges Odinga to Stop Demos During Easter, Ramadhan

Nyeri — Nyeri archbishop Antony Muheria has urged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to to stop the organised mass demonstrations in respect of the holy week for Christians who will celebrate Easter and the holy Ramadan for muslims.

In a communication to media, Muheria said that demonstrations are ungodly and a mockery to the two faiths that are dominant in the country.

"This time we demand that leaders championing these demonstration should respect Kenyans two faith although they may have their right to picket as per the constitution it the hightime they show respect to God and Kenyans who profess these faith and stop demonstration this week as it holy " said Muheria.

He said that it is unfortunate that their efforts to prevail on Odinga and his brigade adding that it's the hightime they respect God were unfruitful.

"We tried and even visited Ondinga however it's like they treated our call with contempt by implying that even God can wait I want to say that politicians should realize their God in heaven who is capable of reacting and punishing them severely so we now demand stoppage of mass demonstration " said Muheria.

The bishop urged Kenyans to respect their faith and desist from participating in destruction or looting of public properties saying when one destroy or loot they should know that their punishing a fellow Kenyans who has equal right like them.

He urged both sides of political divide to stop chest thumping saying that they have now crossed the red line and are busy destroying the nation.

"Politicians in this country should realize that they have crossed redline and must stop ,do we have to wait for death of a prominent person to realize we are destroying our nation" said Muheria

The cleric demands comes at a time when opposition leader Ondinga has vowed to hold mother of all demonstration on Monday.

The government through deputy Rigathi Gachagua has vowed that the goverment will assert itself by protecting property and kenyans setting a possible clash between police and demonstrators.

Last week on Thursday several people were injured including journalists and property looted during the protests.