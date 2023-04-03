Kenya: IG Koome Names Nyale as Director of Police Operations in Changes Over Protests

Nairobi — The former head of Anti Terror Police Unit Gideon Nyale Munga is the new director of operations at the Kenya Police headquarters, Nairobi.

Nyale was until his appointment the director of reforms at police headquarters.

He swapped positions with Boniface Maingi in the changes announced by Inspector General of police Japhet Koome on Saturday April 1.

This came amid concerns the past mass protests called by Azimio La Umoja leaders were not well handled.

And in the changes, the IG moved five Sub County police commanders in Nairobi.

The affected Sub County commanders who are known as OCPDs include that of Kilimani, Embakasi, Njiru, Central and Dagoretti, officials aware of the changes said.

A number of Officers Commanding Station were also affected in the movements occasioned by the protests.

Nyale is a seasoned officer and had served as Principal Assistant to immediate former IG Hilary Mutyambai and head of planning at DCI headquarters.

He is among those shortlisted for interview on Tuesday April 4 for position of Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

The changes came after the IG held a meeting with some of his commanders on Saturday April 1 in his office, officials aware said.

The new commanders were ordered to report to their new stations by Sunday afternoon ahead of the Monday planned protests.

President William Ruto had Friday evening met the police bosses at State House to discuss security situation in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The team led by Koome is said to have been ordered to make changes in the manner in which they handle the protesters and limit using lethal force.

Sources said they were informed there was lack of coordination in containing the past protests.

Sources said the teams now plan to trail the leaders of the protests and "limit their movements" as part of efforts to control the protests.

There will be more police deployments on major routes to the city centre and specific informal settlements to control movements.

This idea was however opposed by some officers who felt it is counterproductive.

At least ten people have been killed in the past three protests and dozens injured as police clashed with the protesters.

Among those who died was a six-month old baby boy who suffocated out of teargas canister which exploded in their house in Kibera slums last Thursday.

Two others were killed in the same Kibera, Embakasi and Kisumu.

This is after the police declared the protests illegal and banned them. The opposition is among others protesting high cost of living.

Police have been disrupting their protests using water canons and teargas canisters leaving a trail of destruction.

This has taken a toll on Ruto's administration.The police are facing condemnation from among others civil society groups.