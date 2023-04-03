Kenya's Sebastian Sawe Leads Podium Sweep at Berlin Half Marathon

Nairobi — Long-distance running specialist Sebastian Sawe clocked 59:01 to lead a Kenyan podium sweep at the Berlin Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

Fellow Kenyans Alex Kibet and Bravin Kiprop timed 59:12 and 59:22 to finish second and third respectively on a chilly morning in the German capital.

Sawe, who was competing in his first-ever international competition following February's World Cross Country Championships, was excited at notching his first podium finish in 2023.

"I am very happy to have won today...this is my first for the year 2023. The race itself wasn't easy but I tried my best and succeeded," Sawe, who finished seventh at the World Cross Country Championships, said.

Up until the midway point of the race, Sawe was part of a leading pack, which also comprised Kibet, Kiprop, Norwegian Zerei Mezngi and South Sudanese Dominic Lobalu.

However, with 8km to the end of the race, Sawe and Kibet disengaged from the leading pack and it was now just a matter of who between the two Adidas-sponsored athletes would beat the tape first.

With the finish line in sight, Kibet seemed to run out of steam right about the same time that Sawe surged ahead with renewed vigor and a powerful kick.

There was no podium finish for Kenyans in the women's race though as Englishwoman Eilish McColgan timed 1:05:43 to clinch first place.

The Ethiopian duo of Tsigie Gebreselama (1:06:13) and Yalemget Yaregal (1:06:28) finished second and third respectively.

Kenyan Ludwina Chengetich was the country's highest finisher in the race, clocking 1:08:20 in fifth place.