Kenya: Ten-Man AFC Through to FKF Cup Quarters, Holders Gor Dumped Out

Nairobi — Ten-man AFC Leopards progressed to the quarter finals of the MozzartBet FKF Cup on Sunday after edging out Murang'a Seal by a solitary goal at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, while defending champions Gor Mahia were dumped out after losing by the same margin away to Kakamega Homeboyz.

At the Bukhungu Stadium, Moses Mudavadi's lone goal in the second half was all Homeboyz needed as coach Partrick Odhiambo eliminated his former employers.

At Kasarani, substitute Jaffary Owiti scored a 12th minute goal to aid Ingwe into the quarters, in a game they finished with 10 men after defender Kaycie Odhiambo was sent off early in the second half.

Owiti had come in after 10 minutes, replacing Nigerian forward Ojo Olaniyi after he pulled his hamstring.

The forward picked a superb defense splitting pass from Cliff Nyakeya before rounding the keeper and slotting into an empty net.

The National Super League side were punished for the numerous chances they wasted in the opening 10 minutes.

Titus Kapchanga wasted their best chance in the opening half. He was picked out by a brilliant cutback from Erick Balecho but he miscued his shot and even when he had a second bite on the cherry, he still put in a meek shot that was easily saved.

Earlier on, Balecho had a good chance when he was put through on the left, but his shot skied inches over the bar.

The visitors were playing mostly off the wings, switching plays between either left and right, but their decision making in the final third let them down.

In the second half, they were handed a numerical advantage when Odhiambo was sent off, and Ingwe had to sacrifice skipper Eugene Mukangula to bring in defender Robert Mudenyu.

Still, even with a man up, Seal couldn't draw back level.