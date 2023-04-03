Kenya: Safaricom Cuts Wi-Fi Router Prices By Nearly a Half

Nairobi — Safaricom customers are set to enjoy cheaper Wi-Fi routers after the telco cut prices by nearly half.

Huawei's fourth-generation (4G) Wi-Fi router will now retail for up to 40 percent less.

Whereas Huawei routers will now retail for Sh6,999 instead of Sh10,999, Adrian routers will go for Sh9,999 instead of the previous Sh5,999.

This, it says, is meant to increase home internet connectivity in the country.

"This end month, jibambe na 4G Wi-Fi! Enjoy a 40% price drop on Safaricom 4G Wi-Fi routers and indulge in the online experiences you love," Safaricom said on its Facebook page.

It says the routers can be purchased directly from the MySafaricom app, Safaricom shops, or dealers, as well as through a USSD code.

The routers come with 30 GB of free data for a period of 30 days.

Only last year, the telco rolled out 5G networks in five counties, enabling customers to access faster internet speeds.

The areas were Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, Kakamega, and Kisumu.

Faster than a 4G network, clients will be able to download, stream, and play video at neck-breaking speeds.

Safaricom currently has 35 active 5G sites spread across Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega, and Mombasa.

Plans are also underway to provide 5G data packages for mobile internet customers and leverage the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo device-financing solution to avail more affordable 5G smartphones.