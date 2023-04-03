Kenya: Castrol, Rubis Energy Kenya Partner to Launch a Wide Range of Oil Lubricants

Nairobi — Castrol and RUBiS Energy Kenya have partnered to launch Castrol oil lubricants products in Kenya.

The oils are readily available at the over 260 RUBiS Energy Kenya stations countrywide.

Castrol has a wide range of oils and fluids suited for the various market segments including car, motorcycle, and commercial vehicle engines as well as industrial, marine, technology, and innovation applications.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership, Ed Savage, Castrol Kenya - Country Manager said, "The partnership with RUBiS Energy Kenya is timely as customers seek oil products that are designed to suit their everyday mechanical needs. Castrol will leverage RUBiS Energy Kenya's countrywide footprint to ensure that customers are able to get the oil lubricants at all service stations countrywide."

He added, "Castrol also provides a 'Car Engine Oil Finder tool' to ensure customers are getting the right oil. The app makes it quick and easy for customers to have all options and make the right choice when it comes to oil. This supplements the owner's manual and dictates the industry specification, type, and grade of oil the manufacturer specifies for the engine."

The engine oils cater to petrol, diesel, and transmission machinery.

"In our journey to provide our customers with the best quality products and experience, we are strategically partnering with leading brands that are customer centric and offer quality products to our customers. Through our partnership with Castrol, customers will be able to access a wide range of premium quality lubricants," said RUBiS Energy East Africa Group CEO and Managing Director for Rubis Energy Kenya, Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron.

Castrol oil lubricants will be available at over 260 RUBiS Energy Kenya retail stations, all major lubricant distributors and wholesalers, franchise workshops and spares shops countrywide.

The range of products includes Castrol EDGE, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol GTX, Castrol VECTON, Castrol CRB and Castrol Transmax fluids.