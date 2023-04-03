Uganda Will Send Troops to Defend Russia If Need Be - President Museveni's Son

Ugandan Army General who is President Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said his country is prepared to send troops to defend Moscow if it becomes necessary. He said this on March 30 via his Twitter account.

"Call me a 'Putinist' if you will, but we, Uganda shall send soldiers to defend Moscow if it's ever threatened by the Imperialists!." He went on to say, "In Africa, we only believe in President Putin when it comes to Eastern Europe. The West is wasting its time with its useless pro-Ukraine propaganda. Russia, China, Africa, India, and South America shall win in Ukraine. 75% of humanity shall win against 15%."

He said this while announcing the creation of a television and radio station under his MK brand.

"One of the very first places MK TV shall visit is Russia. We shall have very interesting interviews there," he said. The TV and Radio station will be headed by the director of Information at the UPDF Land Forces Chriz Magezi.

Earlier in March he said he will be retiring from the UPDF this year after almost three decades of service. The 48-year-old has announced in a deleted tweet that he plans to stand for the presidency in 2026.

On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded and occupied parts of Ukraine. There have been tens of thousands of deaths since the war began with many people displaced. The invasion has also resulted in the suffering of the global economy.