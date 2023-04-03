Rwanda: Govt Launches Bootcamp to Increase Female Students in STEM

2 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

The Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) on Saturday launched a six-day boot camp aimed at increasing the number of female students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) in higher institutions.

The camp, themed 'Close the digital divide: ensuring gender transformative digital skills education for women and girls,' is part of the Ministry's efforts to address the gap between male and female students in STEM. Over 100 female students from Western and Northern Province in Rwanda are participating in the program.

Dr. Fabien Habimana, a Science, Technology and Research Specialist at the Ministry of Education, said that they are conducting research to identify and address the challenges that discourage female students from pursuing STEM courses. According to UNESCO, only 20 percent of scientists in the region are women.

"We are encouraging high school female graduates to enroll in STEM. But, we are also carrying out research to know reasons [and] challenges that deter females from pursuing science courses so as to help them," he said.

Meanwhile, Emeline Umuhoza Gasana, a lecturer at the University of Rwanda (UR), revealed that poor mindset and self-confidence are the biggest challenges that should be considered.

