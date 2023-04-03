Egypt: Want to Get Married? Please Take These Tests First...

Egypt's health ministry has launched an initiative to "free the country" from communicable diseases transmitted between partners, reduce deaths from non-communicable diseases, curb genetic diseases in future generations, and help reduce the risk of having "unhealthy children".

The ministry said it screened 84,000 young Egyptians and citizens of other countries in the first month of 100 Million Healthy Lives, a presidential initiative for pre-marriage checkup, reports Egypt Today.

So far about 60,000 people who plan to marry have obtained their health certificates, valid for six months. The tests must be carried out at least 14 days before the wedding day, and at one of the 300 units set up nationwide, the ministry said.

Medical examinations before getting married have been compulsory in Egypt since 2008. However, the new certificate adds new obligatory tests for the couple, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar has said.

Examinations include 10 tests, including HIV/Aids, Hepatitis B and C, as well as non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, haemoglobin level in the blood, blood type, and a compatibility analysis, and the analysis of Mediterranean anemia (thalassemia), Arab News reports.

Should an applicant have with any of the aforementioned illnesses, they will be treated in accordance with medical insurance or at the government's cost. The certified centres contain advisory rooms that offer medical consultation or advice for prospective couples.

"The tests do not prevent the completion of the marriage contract, but rather they aim to educate those about to get married about their health and the extent to which one of them is infected with any diseases that may affect the newborns. If the results of the tests are positive or there is infection with viral diseases, the patient is directed to the counselling clinic, where they will be educated about the disease and methods of treatment, and provided with psychological support. After that, the patient will be transferred to specialised clinics to provide the necessary medical service," the ministry said.

The penalty for using a fake certificate is up to 3 years in prison, the health ministry said. The examinations for an individual costs U.S.$7, while it costs the government about U.S.$16.